Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 81.5% from the June 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $604,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,549 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $2,235,000.

CEV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,899. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.0471 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

