Eaton Vance Management Buys 186 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.11% of Manhattan Associates worth $8,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

Shares of MANH opened at $145.22 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.74 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.78 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.46.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

