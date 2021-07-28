Eaton Vance Management Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. 73.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

