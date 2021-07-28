Eaton Vance Management Has $7.70 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,138 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $7,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $66.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.17. The company has a market capitalization of $120.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

