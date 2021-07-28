Eaton Vance Management Increases Stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 199.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 361,493 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,652 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in FireEye were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FireEye by 12.5% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $267,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,925 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in FireEye by 7.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,424,195 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $67,011,000 after purchasing an additional 232,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,837,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in FireEye by 127.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FireEye in the first quarter valued at about $34,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. FireEye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FEYE. Barclays cut their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on FireEye from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,645.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John P. Watters purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $468,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

