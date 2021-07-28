Eaton Vance Management Purchases 9,473 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,407 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 598.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,864 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $991,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 45,764 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,010.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,545 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 101,496 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $3,402,577 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.05.

FCX opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 2.14.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

