Eaton Vance Management Sells 103,799 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103,799 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.43.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,233 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,785. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY opened at $176.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $184.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.59.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The business had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.62) EPS. Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

