ECO Animal Health Group plc (EAH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) declared a dividend on Monday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of EAH stock opened at GBX 320.10 ($4.18) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 361.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £216.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80. ECO Animal Health Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 405 ($5.29).

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

