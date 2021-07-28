ECO Animal Health Group plc (EAH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) declared a dividend on Monday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of EAH stock opened at GBX 320.10 ($4.18) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 361.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £216.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80. ECO Animal Health Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 405 ($5.29).
ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile
See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for ECO Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECO Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.