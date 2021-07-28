Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN) Insider Sean M. Smith Buys 180,000 Shares

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN) insider Sean M. Smith purchased 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,517.12).
LON:EDEN traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 8.80 ($0.11). The stock had a trading volume of 361,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,620. The stock has a market cap of £33.47 million and a PE ratio of -13.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.11. Eden Research plc has a 52-week low of GBX 6.31 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 21 ($0.27).
