Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN) Insider Sean M. Smith Buys 180,000 Shares

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN) insider Sean M. Smith purchased 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,517.12).

LON:EDEN traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 8.80 ($0.11). The stock had a trading volume of 361,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,620. The stock has a market cap of £33.47 million and a PE ratio of -13.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.11. Eden Research plc has a 52-week low of GBX 6.31 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 21 ($0.27).

About Eden Research

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides various plant protection products, such as foliar disease and insect control, open field and greenhouses, soil pests, protected glass house crops, shelf-life extension, seed treatment, and post-harvest applications.

