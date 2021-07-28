Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,705,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Edison International were worth $99,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 84.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Edison International by 63.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Shares of EIX opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Edison International has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $66.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

