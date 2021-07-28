EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $53.92 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.96.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

EDPFY opened at $53.36 on Monday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $69.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.62.

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. EDP – Energias de Portugal had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EDP – Energias de Portugal will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.