Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EW stock opened at $109.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.41, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $110.14.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $448,259.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,214.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.54.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

