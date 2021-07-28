eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,617 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.12% of eGain worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of eGain by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of eGain by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EGAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

EGAN stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.29. eGain Co. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.94.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that eGain Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

