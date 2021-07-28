Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Holdings Raised by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 160.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,880 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,211 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 161,567 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 108,721 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,254,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,741,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $36.88.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Gabelli upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.85.

In related news, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.