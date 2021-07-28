Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives $15.81 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.81.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EGO shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:EGO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.47. 11,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $224.62 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,651,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

