Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$17.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.72% from the company’s current price.

EFN has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities cut Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CSFB set a C$19.00 price target on Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.44.

Shares of TSE EFN traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 23.24. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$10.35 and a 12 month high of C$15.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.00.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$248.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$242.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.35, for a total transaction of C$454,407.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$96,489.40. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 39,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total transaction of C$546,136.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,164,513.70.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

