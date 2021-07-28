Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 132,586.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 258,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,685,000 after acquiring an additional 258,544 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,216,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,059,000 after purchasing an additional 68,354 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.13.

Shares of LLY traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.45. 14,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,785,587. The stock has a market cap of $235.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.78. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $245.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 914,387 shares of company stock worth $210,826,193 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

