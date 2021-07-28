Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 488.9% from the June 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ELKEF opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79. Elkem ASA has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

Elkem ASA Company Profile

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

