Elrond Market Capitalization Achieves $1.61 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $1.61 billion and $48.44 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for approximately $83.66 or 0.00211211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00030602 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00031661 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00013211 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004302 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,149,121 coins and its circulating supply is 19,204,318 coins. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

