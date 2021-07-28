Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Short Interest Down 85.7% in July

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In related news, Director John G. Englesson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $196,000.00.

OTCMKTS:EMYB remained flat at $$20.41 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286. Embassy Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74.

Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley that provides traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include savings, money market, individual retirement, and NOW accounts; demand and time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

