EMCOR Group (EME) to Release Earnings on Thursday

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect EMCOR Group to post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. On average, analysts expect EMCOR Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $121.72 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $129.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

