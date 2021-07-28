Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC) vs. Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Financial Review

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC) and Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Emergent Capital alerts:

27.9% of Midwest shares are held by institutional investors. 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Midwest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Emergent Capital and Midwest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50

Midwest has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.29%. Given Midwest’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Midwest is more favorable than Emergent Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Emergent Capital and Midwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent Capital N/A 194.29% 57.36% Midwest N/A -55.50% -4.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emergent Capital and Midwest’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent Capital $41.53 million 1.22 $14.50 million N/A N/A Midwest $10.58 million 13.57 -$12.44 million ($4.42) -8.69

Emergent Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Midwest.

Summary

Emergent Capital beats Midwest on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emergent Capital Company Profile

Emergent Capital, Inc. engages in the business of owning a portfolio of life insurance policies. The firm invests primarily in life settlements, which provides liquidity for the owners of life insurance policies that face a short-term cash need or can no longer afford their insurance premiums. The company was founded on December 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.