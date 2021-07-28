Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.94. The stock had a trading volume of 23,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.39. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.7% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $126,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $58,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

