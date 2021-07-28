Enbridge Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.84 (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.835 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%.

Enbridge stock opened at C$49.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$35.80 and a 52-week high of C$50.41.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$12.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.75.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

