Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Announces Earnings Results

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Encompass Health stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $60.44 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.86.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

