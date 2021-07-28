Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Encore Wire stock traded up $7.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.14. 10,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,563. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $84.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

