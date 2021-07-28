Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.
Encore Wire stock traded up $7.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.14. 10,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,563. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $84.01.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.17%.
About Encore Wire
Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.
