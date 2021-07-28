Endor Protocol (EDR) Market Cap Reaches $3.30 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 28th. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $82,140.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.14 or 0.00376714 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001641 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002116 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002576 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013209 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

