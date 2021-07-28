Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on ENGIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, May 21st. started coverage on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGIY traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.68. 110,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Engie has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $16.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.38.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

