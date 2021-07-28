Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $157.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $160.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $172.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at $36,766,093.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,527 shares of company stock worth $21,458,501 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 71.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

