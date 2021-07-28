Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Enphase Energy updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.14. The stock had a trading volume of 97,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,143. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 280.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.55.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.63.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,527 shares of company stock valued at $21,458,501. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

