Enveric Biosciences (ENVB) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is one of 151 publicly-traded companies in the "Semiconductors & related devices" industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Enveric Biosciences to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enveric Biosciences N/A -74.49% -42.25% Enveric Biosciences Competitors -23.13% 1.37% 0.71%

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enveric Biosciences $39.92 million -$6.86 million -1.55 Enveric Biosciences Competitors $3.28 billion $577.69 million 18.13

Enveric Biosciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Enveric Biosciences. Enveric Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Enveric Biosciences and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enveric Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Enveric Biosciences Competitors 2132 8414 15591 646 2.55

Enveric Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 251.35%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 13.73%. Given Enveric Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Enveric Biosciences is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Enveric Biosciences has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enveric Biosciences’ competitors have a beta of 0.68, suggesting that their average share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enveric Biosciences competitors beat Enveric Biosciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs. The company is headquartered in Naples, FL.

