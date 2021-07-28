EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.760-$2.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.17.

NYSE:EPR traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,656. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.13. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

