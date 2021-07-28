Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.
Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$290.89 million during the quarter.
TSE EQX opened at C$8.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.62. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.77 and a 12 month high of C$17.99. The company has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.
Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.