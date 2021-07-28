Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$290.89 million during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Equinox Gold to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Equinox Gold to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.00.

TSE EQX opened at C$8.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.62. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.77 and a 12 month high of C$17.99. The company has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

