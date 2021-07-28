Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 107,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,490,589 shares.The stock last traded at $6.68 and had previously closed at $6.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQX shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 4.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,439,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,483,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 3.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 5.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 924,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 45,229 shares during the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

