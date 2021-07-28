Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Hits New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $85.83 and last traded at $85.63, with a volume of 2978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.84.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.93.

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,435. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,623,000 after buying an additional 2,309,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,491,000 after acquiring an additional 41,557 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,069,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,777,000 after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Equity Residential by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,325,000 after acquiring an additional 98,338 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.63. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.77.

About Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.