Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.71 to $0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. Equity Residential also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.850-$2.950 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.09. The stock had a trading volume of 126,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,510. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.63. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $85.47.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Equity Residential from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.93.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $291,981.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,435. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

