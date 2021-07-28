Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €35.00 ($41.18) to €339.00 ($398.82) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Erste Group Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

Shares of Erste Group Bank stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

