Esquire Financial (ESQ) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

7/21/2021 – Esquire Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

7/16/2021 – Esquire Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

7/14/2021 – Esquire Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

7/8/2021 – Esquire Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

7/7/2021 – Esquire Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

NASDAQ ESQ traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.41. 30,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,391. The company has a market capitalization of $191.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.09. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 46.5% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 109,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 34,607 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 76.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

