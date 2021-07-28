Ethereum Meta Market Cap Tops $843,717.68 (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 72.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a market capitalization of $843,717.68 and approximately $7,502.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded down 76.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00047642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $297.74 or 0.00741709 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Coin Profile

ETHM is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

