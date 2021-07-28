Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.33% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Euroseas from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

NASDAQ ESEA traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 50,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,796. The stock has a market cap of $131.78 million, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61. Euroseas has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Euroseas had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Euroseas will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESEA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Euroseas by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. 4.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

