EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.15.

Shares of EVCM opened at 17.85 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of 16.01 and a 1 year high of 21.00.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey bought 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 49,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at 299,999. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling bought 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

