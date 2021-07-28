EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVCM. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.15.

Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at 17.85 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 52-week low of 16.01 and a 52-week high of 21.00.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Sterling purchased 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 99,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at 349,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey purchased 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at 299,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

