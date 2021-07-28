EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

EVERTEC has decreased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EVERTEC has a payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EVERTEC to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $44.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.14.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

