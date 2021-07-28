Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVVTY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Evolution AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

EVVTY stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.13. 47,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,975. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.75. Evolution AB has a twelve month low of $61.86 and a twelve month high of $201.76.

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

