Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVVTY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Evolution AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

EVVTY stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.13. 47,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,975. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.75. Evolution AB has a twelve month low of $61.86 and a twelve month high of $201.76.

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

