eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $35.99 on Monday. eXp World has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.15 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,263,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,301,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,775,611.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,000 shares of company stock worth $11,047,240 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in eXp World by 110.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,676 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after buying an additional 858,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,293,000 after purchasing an additional 626,193 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,346,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 600,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after purchasing an additional 285,286 shares during the period. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

