Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.450-$6.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Extra Space Storage also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.45-$6.60 EPS.

EXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.57.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

NYSE:EXR traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.66. The stock had a trading volume of 27,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,886. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.64. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $174.89. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.