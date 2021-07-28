Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.25. 694,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,810,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.