F M Investments LLC Buys 392 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

F M Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.04.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $243.95. The stock had a trading volume of 48,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,506. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $140.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

