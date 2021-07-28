F M Investments LLC Buys Shares of 679 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,530 shares of company stock valued at $156,202,987. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.38.

Shares of MA stock traded down $6.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $383.52. The stock had a trading volume of 114,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,405. The company has a market capitalization of $380.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $371.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

