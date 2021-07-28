F M Investments LLC Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

F M Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.7% of F M Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Truist increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,738.86.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $96.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,734.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,735. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,453.64. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.